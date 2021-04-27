Conning Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $188.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

