Conning Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

