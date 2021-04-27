ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. owned about 0.40% of ConocoPhillips worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

COP stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 67,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

