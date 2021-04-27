Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 134.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Constellium by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 553,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $20,470,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

