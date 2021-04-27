Contrasting United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 24.63% 8.47% 0.97% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 25.35% 19.47% 1.93%

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 3.02 $15.17 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $299.72 million 3.45 $56.04 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Security Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

