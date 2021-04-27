Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Downgraded by TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

CMMC stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$878.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$4.30.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

