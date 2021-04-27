Core Laboratories to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Core Laboratories in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NYSE:CLB opened at $28.31 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

