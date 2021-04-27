Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Costamare has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 226.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 29.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

