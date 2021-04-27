Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,712,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coty by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coty by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

