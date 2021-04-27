Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Earnings Results

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,567. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $347.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

