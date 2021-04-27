Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Earnings Results

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,567. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $347.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.