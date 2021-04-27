Craig Hallum Increases Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $83.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

