Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0006

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $27,267.31 and $50.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,071.17 or 1.00141895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.03 or 0.01218392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.86 or 0.00525260 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.00386088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00135325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.