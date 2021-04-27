Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.57

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 19160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRARY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

