Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after buying an additional 390,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $21,229,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.