Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.40 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00010939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $9.92 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,071.17 or 1.00141895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00135325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001859 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

