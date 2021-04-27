Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 7,201 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

