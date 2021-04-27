Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Down to $30.10

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $29.33. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 900 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEQP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

