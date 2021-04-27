Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $23.95

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.95, but opened at $25.78. Cricut shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Barclays initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

