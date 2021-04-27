Critical Analysis: ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) vs. Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Astellas Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Astellas Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Astellas Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Astellas Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Astellas Pharma 11.03% 13.24% 7.89%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astellas Pharma has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Astellas Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astellas Pharma $11.97 billion 2.36 $1.80 billion $0.96 15.82

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics.

Summary

Astellas Pharma beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. The company is developing Steam-to-T-Cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology and The Johns Hopkins University. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant. The company also offers mirabegron for the treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity in pediatric patients; Vesicare for OAB treatment; Eligard to treat prostate cancer; Harnal/Omnic for benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, an antifungal agent. The company has a clinical trial collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; and an agreement with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. for the development of smartphone exercise support application. It also has strategic research alliance with Harvard University for the research and development of therapeutics and technologies of mutual interest; and research collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop targeted radiotherapies using its Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platforms. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

