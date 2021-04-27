Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $15.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 220,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

