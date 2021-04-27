Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.32

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

