Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.32

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit