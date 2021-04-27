Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

KIM opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.