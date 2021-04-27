Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $641,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 439.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

