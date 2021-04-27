Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.