Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $739,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4,931.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 231,757 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.13 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

