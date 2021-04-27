Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR stock opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $771,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $918,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,151,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,879,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,141,731 shares of company stock worth $84,365,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

