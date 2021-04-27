Crypto Sports Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $848.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $848.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

