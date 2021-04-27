Cryptocean (CRON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,617.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $15,617.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00066359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.00811523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,441.86 or 0.08047749 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.