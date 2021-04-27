Cryptocean (CRON) Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $20,867.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00066793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00761271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.84 or 0.08185950 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

