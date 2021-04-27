Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.