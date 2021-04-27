Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $119.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

