Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $31.68, but opened at $33.02. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 737 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGEM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

