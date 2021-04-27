Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $33.87.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.