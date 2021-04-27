CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

CTMX opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $614.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

