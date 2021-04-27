CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.35. CytRx shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 72,684 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

CytRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

