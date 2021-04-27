DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $77.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,346,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 474,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $758,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit