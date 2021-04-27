DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $77.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,346,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 474,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $758,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.