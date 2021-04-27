DA Davidson Comments on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SMBK opened at $23.45 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $354.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

