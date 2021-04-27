DA Davidson Comments on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.