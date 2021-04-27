DA Davidson Comments on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.
Shares of TSC stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $26.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TriState Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
