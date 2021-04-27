Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0% This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $379.67 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00066793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00761271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.84 or 0.08185950 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,701,699,957 coins and its circulating supply is 3,701,699,931 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

