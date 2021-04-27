Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €92.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.56 ($94.78).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €74.69 ($87.87) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.27. Daimler has a 52 week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52 week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

