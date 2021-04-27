Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

