DAPS Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $35,904.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066869 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00079052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.00787121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,333,579,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.