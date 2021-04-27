Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Datawallet has a market cap of $269,499.15 and approximately $7,699.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00786070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.71 or 0.08022126 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

