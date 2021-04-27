Datum Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $879,577.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.56 or 0.00795853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.95 or 0.08202893 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

