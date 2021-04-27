Delta Capital Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,742. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $285.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

