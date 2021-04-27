Delta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.69. 56,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,612. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

