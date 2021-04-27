Delta Capital Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 91,262 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 301,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 101,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,047. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

