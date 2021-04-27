Delta Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 2.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $132.72. 16,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

