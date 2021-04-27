Denny’s (DENN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

DENN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

