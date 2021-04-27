Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Increases Dividend to GBX 52.45 Per Share

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,426 ($44.76) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,468 ($45.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,306.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,139.95.

In related news, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total value of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09). Also, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total transaction of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,334.78 ($43.57).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Dividend History for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

